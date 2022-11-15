The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State will close on May 14, 2023 to move from the existing Palmer Museum to the new facility at the Arboretum, according to a news release.

The new museum will open in spring of 2024.

Construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art is reportedly halfway done, the release said.

Sitting next to the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens in the Arboretum at Penn State, the new 71,000-square-foot museum will increase accessibility of Penn State’s students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community to the building’s collection of artwork.

The galleries of the new museum will exhibit the Benjamin and Lillian K. Snowiss Galleries of American Art titled “Conversations across the Collection.” Another exhibition includes “Designed for the Future: The New Palmer Museum of Art at the Arboretum.”

The construction of the new building includes both a Leadership in Energy and Environment Design certification.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE