The HUB-Robeson Center represents an epicenter of student life on Penn State’s main campus, featuring essential stops for food, drinks, books and even the HUB-Robeson Galleries — which bring “contemporary art experiences to the Penn State community.”

Art from faculty, students and other groups can be found throughout the HUB Gallery, Art Alley and exhibition cases, as well as projects publicly displayed throughout the entire building.

The exhibitions on display shift throughout the year, and the HUB’s most recent exhibition “Over & Over Again,”brings together the works of Penn State faculty faculty Tom Lauerman and Rebecca Strzelec, as well as José Pinto Duarte and Shadi Nazarian and their engineering colleagues Sven Bilen and Ali Memari, among others..

These works were curated by visual arts and productions specialist Dani Spewak and first opened in the HUB Galleries on July 23.

Within the larger exhibition, “Over & Over Again,” selections from a previous work titled “From Earth to Mars and Back” showcase work from the interdisciplinary research collaboration that was originally used in the 2019 NASA 3D-Printed Mars Habitat Challenge, a competition with international teams focusing on sustainable and effective housing through 3D printing.

The featured selections of “From Earth to Mars and Back” demonstrate the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to advance innovative solutions in a variety of fields, including visual arts, architecture and engineering.

Nazarian is an associate professor of architecture and a key faculty member involved in the creation of “From Earth to Mars and Back.”

“One thing we would really like to communicate is that such research cannot happen without interdisciplinary participation,” Nazarian said. “The words ‘architecture’ and ‘design’ belong to all of these disciplines.”

Nazarian and her colleague, Duarte, Stuckeman chair in design innovation and director of the Stuckeman Center for Design Computing, said innovative technology informs art, and similarly, art helps in exploring innovative technologies.

Duarte said art and technology have always gone hand in hand, crossing disciplines to achieve innovation in all fields.

“Art has always been in tune with the technology of the time,” Duarte said. “The amazing thing about art is that you use the technology to make art, but you also use art to interpret the technology.”

MORE COVERAGE

Both Nazarian and Duarte said interdisciplinary research and the merging of art and technology can help create accessibility within advanced fields, as the exhibition demonstrates advanced technological innovations through a means that is readily understood or accepted by those who may not otherwise seek knowledge in these more scientific fields.

“The average person will not approach reading a scientific article because they are intimidated by it, but if they see a piece of art that has imbedded in it that technology, it makes them curious,” Nazarian said. “Triggering that sense of curiosity already begins to introduce knowledge.”

Duarte said he believes knowledge is one entity.

“The division into fields — science and art — is fictitious,” Duarte said. “We need everybody.”

Sven Bilén, head of the School of Engineering Design, Technology, and Professional Programs and professor of engineering design, electrical engineering and aerospace engineering worked as a systems engineer for this project, and he said his job entailed “[pulling] together lots of different entities to work together in a new and different way.”

“When you do things from an interdisciplinary standpoint, that's really where innovation happens,” Bilén said, noting that when looking at advancements in the visual arts, it’s important to remember that artists are able to use new techniques as a result of new materials and developments in engineering.

“I think engineers can be creative, and artists can be innovative,” Bilén said. “We may use different words and different language, but a lot of times, we are doing very similar things.”

The use of innovative technologies within “From Earth to Mars and Back” has a focus on real-world application — aiming to revolutionize construction and sustainability in addressing larger societal issues, such as housing insecurity, according to Duarte.

It’s within the combination of real-world applications and visual arts that Duarte finds beauty.

“When an object of work expresses its own time, it's about reflecting on society, including its technology, so if it uses the most advanced [technology] of that time, I think that's when it becomes very beautiful,” Duarte said. “It uses all power available at that time to express ideas.”

Nazarian and Duarte’s work is only one of the selections featured within the “Over & Over Again” exhibition.

Lauerman, assistant professor of art at Penn State, works within the overlap of sculpture, craft and design.

Selected installations of Lauerman’s seek to explore the visual, tactile and visceral experience and the emotional capacities of constructed places, while working with innovative 3D printing and sculpture.

Strzelec, distinguished professor of visual arts and program coordinator of visual art studies at Penn State Altoona, is another featured artist within the exhibition.

Strzelec’s body of work is a “continuing investigation of the ways wearable objects interact with the surface of the body,” according to her personal statement.

Her work is made up of wearable objects, which are created through computer-aided design, three-­dimensional modeling and 3D printing, again highlighting the commitment to innovative technologies and the reimagining of objects of this exhibition.

The “Over & Over Again” exhibition will be on display until Sept. 4 in the HUB Gallery at the HUB. A celebratory reception will be held on Aug. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the HUB Gallery.

MORE COVERAGE

HUB-Robeson Art Galleries announces new summer exhibition for 2022 The HUB-Robeson Art Galleries at University Park recently announced five summer 2022 exhibitions.