During its 2022 "Give Back" initiative, One on One Fitness announced that it raised $30,170 for Centre Volunteers in Medicine and the Youth Service Bureau on Monday.

One on One has helped to provide the community with fitness, nutrition and wellness services throughout State College.

The One on One "Give Back" program allows clients to pay for certain services by making a donation to Youth Service Bureau or Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

The program includes services such as One on One's Lecture Series, the Trainer Bonus program and its "Summer of Fun" activities.

"It has allowed us to keep our services running during a time when local kids and families have reached out to us more than ever before," Christine Bishop, Youth Service Bureau CEO said.

Since the initiation of the "Give Back" program in 2009, it has raised $532,585.

