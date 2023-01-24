Editor’s note: The name of one individual interviewed for this story has been changed to protect his identity, and verified through fact-checking, the anonymous individual interviewed for this story is a Penn State student.

A new living environment can be exciting, different and challenging to adjust to when students begin their educational journey at Penn State. For students with disabilities, the process can present even more barriers.

Mike, a current Penn State student who wished to remain anonymous due to possible repercussions from the university, said he’s had “really bad experiences” with housing.

Mike shared his experience navigating the on-campus housing process as a student with a disability, describing the accommodations process as difficult to navigate.

“If you’re not within their checkmarks, then they’re not going to help you,” Mike said.

During his freshman year, Mike said he experienced antisemitic treatment from his roommate before seeking help from University Park Housing.

He said Housing’s response was an offer to relocate him to a different room, but no one would move his roommate.

“I moved off as soon as I could,” Mike said.

Since moving to off-campus housing, Mike said his living situation has improved.

“I’m able to decide where I want to live, what I want to do,” Mike said.

Mike said due to university policy, he was unable to “adapt” his room to be “livable;” however, he said he has the opportunity to adapt his off-campus apartment however he needs.

Mike said he felt the university didn’t take his concerns seriously enough due to the fact that his disability isn’t a visible one.

“Since they couldn’t see it, they didn’t worry about it,” Mike said.

Jennifer Garvin, director of Ancillary Services at Penn State, oversees the housing assignment office and commons desk operations.

While her office tries to accommodate every student, Garvin acknowledged sometimes it can be “harder to accommodate” students who have a disability that’s not visible, such as a medical condition or a mental illness.

“It’s really hard to tell somebody that their request was not approved, so I try to find a gray area where I try to work with them,” Garvin said.

If a room opens up that suits the student’s request, Garvin said she offers it to them on a case-by-case basis, but it’s not always “guaranteed.”

According to Garvin, students who request housing accommodations have their physicians complete a form, which is then reviewed by University Health Services or Counseling and Psychological Services. A housing recommendation is created, and a determination letter is sent to the student.

In a typical case, Garvin said she’s in contact with the student throughout the process.

Some students visit campus to tour facilities and determine “which space would be the best fit for them because not all space is equal, and not all students are the same,” Garvin said.

“We start to figure out exactly what they need [and] what we need to do in the room to change it,” Garvin said, citing examples like adding a grab bar or a shower seat.

Despite the university’s efforts, Garvin said in some cases “having some older buildings presents challenges.”

“We really try to work with each student to make sure that they are in a space that works for them,” Garvin said.

Garvin noted that a “positive attitude” is often key to adapting to a new living space.

“I’ve worked with some wonderful students who are just a joy to work with,” Garvin said. “They come in here [thinking], ‘I’m going to do this. I’m going to be successful.’”

Garvin also said while the renovated housing areas are “fully accessible,” some of the older dorms “aren’t yet where they need to be.”

Despite future plans to eventually renovate older dorm areas, Garvin said the renovation work is only possible when there are “capital funds to cover it.”

“We’re self-supporting, so we don’t receive any money from Penn State — we actually pay Penn State to be here, to provide services,” Garvin said.

She said projects rely solely on money from room and board, so it takes significantly longer to renovate buildings.

“We hope to get to every building at some point,” Garvin said.

Jessica Henry, an associate teaching professor of counselor education, teaches a course on disability culture at Penn State.

“I think that Penn State meets the minimum requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Henry said, noting that there is still room for improvement.

“I think that there could be a little bit more done to make sure that students with disabilities have what they need,” Henry said.

Henry gave the analogy of a rubric as a way to describe how she feels the university accommodates students with disabilities.

“[Penn State] gets the points for getting it done, but it’s not exceptional,” Henry said.

Henry said she thinks there could be improvements made in the upkeep of maintenance demands for issues, like fixing handicap push buttons for doors.

Henry said she believes “there needs to be improvement to respond in a timely manner and to provide service to any broken or malfunctioning accessible feature on campus.”

She said she would like to see “more mindfulness and intentionality.”

Henry noted that in some cases, accessible entrances aren’t conveniently located for students with disabilities.

Henry said she thinks the university could create more “direct [paths]” to the “accessible functions” in buildings across campus.

One way she suggests incorporating these renovations to buildings is by allowing students with disabilities to take “part of the conversation.”

When the university is making renovations to dorms like East Halls, Henry said she would ask the question: “Are they involving students with disabilities?”

She recommended having students with disabilities “as part of the design team” or as a “student advocate.”

Henry said the university should ensure students with disabilities are able to share “their voice and their opinions” about how they can elevate their accommodations to “not just be the minimum, but exceptional.”

Henry said she believes that housing accommodations are of utmost importance, to ensure “[students’] experience is equitable.”

“Maslow’s hierarchy of needs says that shelter is one of the top needs,” Henry said. “If a student does not have proper shelter, then are we impeding on their ability to learn, to thrive and to be successful? The answer is yes.”

Henry said it’s important to educate and train the Residence Life staff to be “aware of how to support students with disabilities,” and she has even led a disability workshop with ResLife coordinators in the past.

Jacqueline Thomann, a student who took Henry’s class for her rehabilitation and human services minor, shared her thoughts on the housing process.

Thomann (senior-secondary education) said she would like to see more action from the university and more funding diverted to addressing accessibility demands.

“‘We Are' shouldn't just be for students without disabilities,” Thomann said.

Although she doesn’t have a disability herself, Thomann said since arriving at Penn State, she noticed how inaccessible many of the buildings are to students with physical disabilities.

“I would not have come here if I were to be an individual that needed a wheelchair,” Thomann said.

In terms of Penn State’s issues with accessibility, Thomann said she thinks “you only see it if you deal with it.” She said Penn State’s stance seems to be “out of sight, out of mind.”

“It’s swept under the rug,” Thomann said.

Thomann said if she’s walking with a friend “who has a wheelchair,” there’s no reason they should have to take a longer, alternative route — “it should be immediately accessible.”

“If [Penn State] can make all these brand-new buildings, we also have to remember who they are for,” Thomann said. “They are for everybody on campus — not just one group.”

