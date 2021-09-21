Penn State students were back in Beaver Stadium Saturday night for the football game so many look forward to each year — the White Out.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Auburn Tigers 28-20 in a historic matchup, and fans said their energy never left before or after the game.

Gabe Yackanicz said he believes “nothing compares to a White Out in Happy Valley.”

“It was so good to be back in Beaver Stadium at night with that incredible atmosphere,” Yackanicz (junior-supply chain management) said. “It’s so surreal being there with your best friends and screaming your head off throughout the whole game.”

Yackanicz said he is “still waiting” on James Franklin for HALLS “throat lozenges,” though.

Franklin said during a press conference he was “willing” to buy them for “the entire fanbase” and anyone who “loses their voice” at the game in exchange for “the most challenging environment in all of sports.”

The “electric” energy from students and fans Blake Greenspan said he saw made him feel “honored” to be a Penn State student.

“As a senior, it was a surreal experience to have my final White Out game 109k strong,” Greenspan (senior-premedicine) said. “You could tell that there was two years of pent up cheering within every fan.”

Greenspan said he was able to participate in Nittanyville — Penn State’s city of tents outside Beaver Stadium before every home game — which made the experience “more exciting and memorable.”

“I can’t imagine a better White Out game for my last year as a Penn State student,” Greenspan said. “Although I wish I didn’t lose a year, the wait was every bit worth it.”

Another Nittanyville participant, Natalia Reed, said she “loved” the experience and would encourage all students to attend future games.

“There’s nothing close to a Penn State White Out,” Reed (senior-psychology and rehabilitation and human services) said. “If you’ve ever considered doing Nittanyville, it is well worth it.”

The anticipation leading up to the game left a “different vibe” around campus throughout the week, student Zach Pander said.

“White Out is just the best, it brings everyone together — everyone is happy around the stadium and the tailgates because it’s just exciting,” Pander (senior-chemical engineering) said. “It’s a great tradition to look forward to every single year, and after a win, it’s even better.”

Student Ryan Whalen commented on the “bond” formed within the student section during the game.

“The White Out game is really special because it’s something to look forward to for all Penn State students every year,” Whalen (senior-engineering science) said. “Win or lose — it’s always a great and memorable time.”

Whalen quickly added he believed Penn State would win, “of course.”

Some students wait all year for a game like this, Wyatt Wolf said — because it’s the “greatest day a Penn State student will ever experience.”

“The energy here on this day — on this night is unmatched,” Wolf (senior-finance) said. “If you are a Penn State student, you have to go to a White Out game because it doesn’t get better than this.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE