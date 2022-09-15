Not an ‘honest mishap’ | Penn State graduate students experience delays, complications in health insurance

Maggie Hernandez felt helpless when she went to pick up a prescription for a chronic illness and was informed that their health insurance was inactive.

Because she is completing graduate studies in Miami, Hernandez (graduate-anthropology) was unable to pick up her prescription at University Health Services the day she realized they couldn’t access it through her Student Health Insurance Plan on Aug. 22.

To make matters worse, Hernandez had the coronavirus at this time.

“I was scared, right? I happen to have COVID — I’ve run out of medication for a chronic condition that I have, I felt really helpless.” Hernandez said. “I just cross my fingers and hope that my COVID doesn’t develop; it’s so much stress on top of starting the academic year.”

Karen Kline, the manager of student health insurance at University Health Services said via email that there was a “subset of graduate student appointments for the fall 2022 semester that were unexpectedly delayed.”

According to Kline, the “unexpected delay for the subset of graduate student appointments is not fully in the students’ control.”

SHIP is the health insurance plan offered through First Risk Advisors, underwritten by UnitedHealthcare Student Resources at Penn State, according to its website.

“Students need to complete their background checks and other processes to assure the process can move forward,” Kline said. “Students cannot control when an appointment is submitted by their department.”

When asked for a statement, Will Holman, director of communications at UnitedHealthcare, said via email, “I understand that Penn State has reached out to [The Daily Collegian] and that the issue was resolved.”

Soon enough, word spread revealing multiple graduate students experiencing the same problem — some forced to pay for prescriptions or copays for doctors appointments out of pocket to be reimbursed after, which was not an option for some who were unable to pay immediately.

And some students had to wait a week for prescriptions, while others had to reschedule doctor’s appointments.

When Bailey Campbell heard about this, she checked with her therapist who confirmed that, as Campbell (graduate-electrical engineering) had feared, her coverage was listed as “inactive” in the system.

“Nobody warned graduate students of this, so what are we supposed to think?” Campbell said. “We just go to the provider and are told we don’t have insurance.”

Kline said “a graduate assistant, graduate fellow or graduate trainee will not appear in the system as having activated health insurance until their appointment is finalized.”

This may be why some affected students were told by their doctors that they didn’t have insurance during this time.

For graduate assistant Olivia Reed, the issue caused her to be denied a treatment for chronic migraines that her doctor had ordered in July.

When her doctor sent an appeal to get her the treatment, she said she got a letter from UnitedHealthcare saying it had “no record of her being enrolled for the next school year,” and the doctor would need to “try again in 60 days.”

Unable to put off the treatment any longer, her doctor estimated the treatment would cost $800 to $1,600, and Reed (graduate-media studies) would have to sign a waiver saying she’d pay for it despite her insurance denying the treatment.

“I was really frustrated… I’ve been having issues with United all summer long, and so I just feel like I’m paying health insurance for no reason,” Reed said. “Penn State doesn’t want to take any accountability.”

Reed said it was “comical” that graduate students weren’t informed of the issue until it had already presented itself to multiple students.

Through Twitter responses of frustrated graduate students sharing this experience, students soon realized this has happened in past years, too.

On behalf of the affected graduate students, Campbell started reaching out to the Graduate School at Penn State about the issue, and on Aug. 24, a memo was released for graduate students, which according to Campbell, wasn’t made accessible to most students as it was in the form of a locked PDF.

The memo stated:

“Importantly, a subset of graduate assistant, graduate fellow and graduate trainee appointments for the fall 2022 semester have been unexpectedly delayed. As a result, the Student Health Insurance Plan for Penn State has not yet been activated with UnitedHealthcare Student Resources for these students.

“However, coverage will be retroactive to Aug. 13, 2022 for all graduate assistants, graduate fellows or graduate trainees and their dependents who are enrolled in the Student Health Insurance for Penn State upon completion of the onboarding process. The Graduate School is working with HR Shared Services to ensure that the remaining appointments are completed as soon as possible.”

According to the memo, students requiring health care during this period were advised to “not delay” important health care appointments or prescription refills, utilize UHS and were informed that the Student Health Insurance Office will be able to “assist with reimbursement.”

Sarah Ades, the associate dean of the Graduate School, said via email the school does not manage the appointment process that enrolls students in SHIP; therefore, the Graduate School was “not aware of the delay” and “could not send a communication in advance.”

“As soon as we learned of the situation, we immediately reached out to the offices involved to gather the appropriate information to assist students in navigating the system if they encountered problems,” Ades said. “We will conduct a thorough review of the appointment process in the coming days to determine what can be done to either prevent or minimize this from happening in the future.”

Graduate students and employees affected have said they have not been satisfied with Penn State’s response to the problem.

Hernandez said the memo was a response to Campbell “pressuring the school.”

“The memo says next to nothing,” Campbell said. “What [the memo] says is correct, but it’s not contradicting our experience that for a week or more we have had this issue.”

Campbell said there are “times where it’s not possible to go to UHS,” including being out of town similarly to Hernandez’s situation. She also said there have been times when she has had certain prescriptions unavailable at UHS.

Going to UHS also wasn’t an option for a graduate student within the department of psychology who was out of state when they realized the issue was happening.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, deals with chronic migraines and problems with their back and their neck, and their medicine wasn’t working to relieve the pain.

The student went to urgent care to get a shot they had received before on Aug. 17 and was told they didn’t have health insurance. Urgent care refused the student treatment, “even with the doctor’s orders.”

Their only option was paying $125 out of pocket for the visit, not including the cost of the shot. They were in pain for days and missed a week of work without treatment before getting back to the doctor without issues on Aug. 20.

“I’m terrified from what I’ve been seeing that I’m going to get some ridiculous bill,” the student said. “It was so out of nowhere for me — I didn’t even know what to do.”

Kline said affected students who needed services away from UHS were advised to reach out to the Student Health Insurance office regarding medical care and prescriptions.

The frustration rising in Twitter threads about the issue caught the attention of Michael Skvarla, assistant research professor in entomology.

He tweeted, “I’m sorry but what the fresh h--- is this @GradSchoolPSU? How can I have my students do field work (or any other work for that matter) if they don’t have health insurance?”

I'm sorry but what the fresh hell is this @GradSchoolPSU? How can I have my students do field work (or amy other work for that matter) if they don't have health insurance? https://t.co/XjZtMMmE7q — Michael Skvarla (@mskvarla36) August 22, 2022

Erika Machtinger, assistant professor of entomology, replied, “I agree, but please remember this happens every August. It isn’t right, but it isn’t new.”

For graduate student Steven Baksa, this was not an “honest mishap.”

“This has happened before, the only difference is that many graduate students are just noticing it,” Baksa (graduate-materials science and engineering) said. “The idea of not having health insurance even for a week is pretty nerve-wracking.”

Baksa said as a Penn State graduate employee, employees are “forbidden” from taking a second job.

“How it works is they require you to have some health insurance, and technically one does not have to use it,” Baksa said. “But, if you’re locked in and you don’t have that option of another employer, the Penn State health insurance program seems like the only option.”

According to Penn State’s policy website, no individual in a paying position may be appointed to more than one full-time job at the same time.

Hernandez said having outside jobs is “frowned upon” within the graduate program since the “culture of it is that students are only working at the university.”

For graduate employees over the age of 26 who are no longer covered under their parents’ health insurance, this leaves SHIP as the seemingly most beneficial — if not only — option for coverage.

Campbell said this issue is part of a “long series of issues that graduate students are facing that need to be addressed.”

“First and foremost,” Baksa said he expects “an apology regarding this mishap” from the university as well as an explanation for “why this happened” and what Penn State will do “to ensure that this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, Penn State is a bad employer.’ It’s like Penn State doesn’t treat graduate students well as is, and this is another example.”