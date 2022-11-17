On Nov. 16, the Lion Surplus Facebook page announced an upcoming furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn.

According to the release, the sale will occur between Dec. 5-9 between the times of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The release said the sale will include items, such as “beds, nightstands, artwork, mirrors, televisions, pillows, lamps, dressers, desks, chairs, armoires, ice buckets, garbage cans and other miscellaneous items from the hotel room.”

Anyone interested in purchasing the hotel items can pay in the forms of cash, credit card, and check. However, no holds will be allowed and “items must be taken when purchased,” according to the release.

