Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains a central area of activity off campus.

Since the spring semester, a few new locations have appeared downtown that may be worthwhile visiting in between classes or over the weekend.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

The long-awaited Raising Cane’s is now open at 228 E. College Ave.

The chain, known for its chicken, fries, coleslaw and Texas toast options, opened the second location in Pennsylvania.

The restaurant is a great option for a quick lunch and is bustling with activity at night.

The Whale Tea

Replacing Frutta Bowls at 262 E. Beaver Ave., The Whale Tea is a new option for beverages.

On the menu, you can find milk tea, whale crystals, crème brûlée teas, slush, teas and more.

Poke Fresh

Poke Fresh, a Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant, can be found at 328 E. Calder Way.

Poke Fresh serves signature bowls, giving customers the option to create their own with a long list of toppings.

If you’re craving something sweeter, Poke Fresh also has milk teas, smoothies and milkshakes.

Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market & Cafe

Way Fruit Farm, the family farm in Stormstown, Pennsylvania, opened a downtown market and cafe at 252 E. Calder Way.

The location offers fresh, local fruit and vegetables, as well as other products, such as its wall of traditional sodas.

If you go downstairs, you can find the cafe and bakery that serves lunch and dinner.

Planet Fitness

A second State College Planet Fitness location replaced the former H&M at 118 S. Fraser St.

Memberships cost $10 a month and can be upgraded to have access to more amenities, such as tanning beds and unlimited guest passes.