On Aug. 24 Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey signed Timothy J. Piazza’s Law that will lead to stronger punishments for those involved in hazing, according to the Associated Press.

Piazza, a former Penn State student, died Feb. 4, 2017 in the hospital, two nights after attending an acceptance night at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Piazza consumed 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes and fell down a flight of stairs into the fraternity’s basement. Piazza suffered a fractured skull and lacerated spleen.

The brothers attending the party waited four hours before calling police, and Piazza would later die in the hospital. After Piazza’s death, Penn State put a permanent ban on the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and many of the brothers were sent to court.

Timothy J. Piazza’s Law requires all New Jersey public and private middle and high schools to create anti-hazing policies. The law also extended to all colleges and universities in the state. Penalties for hazing could include withholding diplomas, suspension or expulsion.

The law moves hazing resulting in serious injury or death to a third-degree crime whereas before it was considered a fourth-degree crime.

With a conviction would come a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $15,000, or both.

Before the signing of the law, the state of New Jersey considered hazing to be “conduct, other than competitive athletic events, which places or may place another person in danger of bodily injury,” according to the AP.

The law extends this meaning to include actions that could cause someone to break the law, consume food or drinks to the point of it being dangerous or any kind of physical or mental brutality.