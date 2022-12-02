A new cheesesteak shop, "Campus Steaks," will open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, which closed in September.

The shop’s goal of its grand opening is right after the holiday break, according to a Facebook post, will feature “fresh ingredients delivered straight from [Philadelphia],” and will include free delivery on campus and the entire State College area.

According to the sign at the location that reads, “It’s a Philly Thing,” the shop is open late and will also serve corporate events and fundraisers. It will offer catering options as well as tailgate packages.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Canyon Pizza reopens following 'renovations' On Wednesday, Canyon Pizza posted to its Facebook page that the restaurant is reopen followi…