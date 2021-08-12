The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Indiana University to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students Thursday, according to the New York Times.

The Supreme Court response comes after a federal judge upheld Indiana's decision July 19.

Eight students sued the university on grounds that "the requirement violated their constitutional rights to bodily integrity, autonomy and medical choice."

The students then conceded the exemptions Indiana has provided for religious, medical and ethical reasons “virtually guaranteed” any request for an exception would be granted, the NYT said.

James Bopp Jr., the lawyer who represented the students, said he would appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary, and the appeal would be paid for by America's Frontline Doctors, a conservative organization.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, overseer of the federal appeals court in question, turned down the student’s request for emergency relief without comment, and a trial judge refused to block the mandate, the NYT said.

Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote for the appeals court Aug. 12 — siding with Indiana, saying "each university may decide what is necessary to keep other students safe."

Judge Easterbrook cited the 1905 Supreme Court decision, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, regarding the smallpox vaccination mandates to further his point.

The smallpox vaccination requirement allowed no exceptions, Judge Easterbrook wrote, while Indiana's requirement made accommodations for students with religious and other objections.

“People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere,” Judge Easterbrook wrote, noting that many universities do not require vaccinations. “Plaintiffs have ample educational opportunities.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases coronavirus testing protocols for move-in week, fall semester The first day for students to move back to campus for the fall 2021 semester is Aug. 16 — an…