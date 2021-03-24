The Senate confirmed Rachel Levine — former secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Penn State professor — for assistant health secretary.

Levine is the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, according to NPR.

Levine is a graduate of Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine. She started as a pediatrician for Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

Currently, Levine is a pediatric and psychiatry professor at the Penn State College of Medicine. She helped develop the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Penn State Children’s Hospital and acted as a liaison for LGBT Affairs with Penn State Health's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

While serving as the secretary of health in Pennsylvania, Levine assisted Governor Tom Wolf in managing the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Pennsylvania.