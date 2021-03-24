Virus Outbreak Transgender Health Official

FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. As a transgender woman, Levine has been subject to an endless stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

 Joe Hermitt

The Senate confirmed Rachel Levine — former secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Penn State professor — for assistant health secretary.

Levine is the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, according to NPR.

Levine is a graduate of Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine. She started as a pediatrician for Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

Currently, Levine is a pediatric and psychiatry professor at the Penn State College of Medicine. She helped develop the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Penn State Children’s Hospital and acted as a liaison for LGBT Affairs with Penn State Health's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

While serving as the secretary of health in Pennsylvania, Levine assisted Governor Tom Wolf in managing the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Pennsylvania.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Oliver Ferguson is an administration and Greek life/THON reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying political science.