On June 9, President Joe Biden nominated Bill Holloway, a 1982 Penn State architecture alumnus, to the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Building Sciences, according to a release.

Holloway is the vice president, principal and director of Delaware operations at Bernardon, an award-winning architecture firm with numerous locations. He is also an American Institute of Architects Richard Upjohn Fellow.

His projects, which are in public works, institutional and healthcare markets, include the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in Wilmington, the restoration of the historic Old State House in Dover, Delaware, and renovations to more than 27 facilities for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

While Holloway was an architecture student at Penn State, he was awarded the College of Arts and Architecture Creative Achievement Award and the Alpha Rho Chi Medal for leadership.

Holloway was also a former member of the Arts and Architecture Society Board of Directors and served two years as president of Penn State's Alumni Society.

“Bill Holloway is an excellent choice for this national service role,” B. Stephen Carpenter II, dean of the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State, said in a statement.

