FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. As a transgender woman, Levine has been subject to an endless stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

The Biden administration announced Tuesday Dr. Rachel Levine will become the first openly transgender four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, is also a pediatrics and psychiatry professor at the Penn State College of Medicine.

According to The Washington Post, the force Levine will serve responds to health crises for the federal government.

In January, President Joe Biden nominated Levine for assistant health secretary, making her the first transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

