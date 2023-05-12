 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State alumna Linda Yaccarino named Twitter CEO

Twitter New CEO Yaccarino

FILE - Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Musk announced Friday, May 12, 2023, that he's hiring Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

Penn State class of 1985 alumna Linda Yaccarino will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter following Elon Musk's resignation, according to a Tweet.

Musk will transition to being Chief Technology Officer and the executive chairman, leaving Yaccarino to focus on business operations while he focuses on product design and new technology, Musk said.

Yaccarino majored in telecommunications while at Penn State and was the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal prior to receiving this position, according to her LinkedIn.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags