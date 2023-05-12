Penn State alumna Linda Yaccarino named Twitter CEO

Penn State class of 1985 alumna Linda Yaccarino will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter following Elon Musk's resignation, according to a Tweet.

Musk will transition to being Chief Technology Officer and the executive chairman, leaving Yaccarino to focus on business operations while he focuses on product design and new technology, Musk said.

Yaccarino majored in telecommunications while at Penn State and was the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal prior to receiving this position, according to her LinkedIn.

