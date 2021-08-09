The University of Minnesota announced Monday it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a letter from the university's President Joan Gabel.

The decision comes as "delta variant spikes," and "increases in positive cases" spur concerns among students and faculty, according to the letter. The university will continue its mask mandate for all indoor spaces.

Students will be required to receive vaccines as soon as the Food and Drug Administration formally approves any vaccine, and it will be added to the university's list of required immunizations, the letter said.

Michigan State University, Purdue University and the University of Florida are all taking similar approaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the letter.

Minnesota is the eighth in the Big Ten Conference to enact a similar requirement, following Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

On June 19, a federal judge upheld Indiana's decision to require on-campus students to receive vaccinations.

Penn State announced it would not mandate the vaccine at its recent town hall and has implemented an indoor masking requirement for everyone.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE