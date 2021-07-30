Michigan State University announced Friday it will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the coronavirus prior to Aug. 31.

There will be "limited exceptions" provided for medical or religious regions, the release said.

Additionally, all individuals will be required to wear masks while indoors on Michigan State's East Lansing campus beginning Aug. 1 due to recent “concerning” data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This requirement will remain "at least" for the first few weeks of the fall semester, the release said.

Michigan State is the seventh in the Big Ten Conference to enact a similar requirement, following Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois and Michigan. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

On June 19, a federal judge upheld Indiana's decision to require on-campus students to receive vaccinations.

Penn State is not currently requiring masking or social distancing for vaccinated individuals aside from on public transportation, but those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks while indoors this fall.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that Michigan State was the second Big Ten university to mandate vaccinations for the fall semester. This is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

