Michigan State University announced Friday it will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the coronavirus prior to Aug. 31.

There will be "limited exceptions" provided for medical or religious regions, the release said.

Additionally, all individuals will be required to wear masks while indoors on Michigan State's East Lansing campus beginning Aug. 1 due to recent “concerning” data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This requirement will remain "at least" for the first few weeks of the fall semester, the release said.

Michigan State is the second university in the Big Ten Conference, following Indiana University, to mandate the vaccine for students, faculty and staff.

On June 19, a federal judge upheld Indiana's decision to require on-campus students to receive vaccinations.

Penn State is not currently requiring masking or social distancing for vaccinated individuals aside from on public transportation, but those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks while indoors this fall.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE