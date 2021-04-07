A former track and field coach at Boston's Northeastern University — who also coached for Penn State University — has been arrested and charged with soliciting nude photos from female student-athletes, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Steve Waithe of Chicago used fake social media accounts to trick female track and field athletes into sending inappropriate photos of themselves. He also offered to help "get rid of compromising photos of them he claimed to have found online," according to the AP.

Waithe allegedly used explicit photos he obtained of victims to convince them to send more so he could "reverse image search" them. Also, prosecutors said Waithe "would regularly ask to use female athletes' cellphones at practice and meets so that he could film their form."

Additionally, officials reported that Waithe's Google searches showed things such as “can an Instagram be traced” and he "visited a website titled 'Can anyone trace my fake Instagram account back to me?'"

Aside from coaching at Penn State University, Waithe also coached at the Illinois Institute of Technology, the University of Tennessee and Concordia University Chicago, according to AP.

Waithe was allegedly fired by Northeastern in February 2019 after an investigation into "inappropriate conduct toward female student athletes," according to the article.

Prosecutors said investigators have found more than 10 victims of Waithe's “body development” scheme. There are all over 300 identified explicit images linked to Waithe's Google accounts.

Waithe was charged by a Boston federal court with cyberstalking and wire fraud after he was arrested in Chicago.

According to GoPSUSports.com, Waithe was a senior on Penn State's Track and Field roster for the 2014-2015 season where he competed in long jump and triple jump.