A federal judge upheld Indiana University's decision Monday to require on-campus students to receive vaccinations.

According to the New York Times, the ruling appears to be the first upholding a vaccine mandate made by a university.

Indiana University announced in May all students, staff and faculty would need to be vaccinated before the beginning of the fall semester, and those who did not comply would be barred from campus activities and have their class registrations canceled.

Indiana University allowed exemptions for religious objections, allergies, medical deferrals and virtual attendance.

Despite this, eight student plaintiffs argued the vaccination requirement violated their right to bodily integrity and autonomy, the New York Times reported, and the coronavirus vaccine should not be part of the normal vaccinations required by the university.

James Bopp Jr., the lawyer who represented the students, said he would appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary, and the appeal would be paid for by America's Frontline Doctors, a conservative organization.

Judge Damon R. Leichty of the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana cited the 14th Amendment in his ruling, saying that it allowed the university to "pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health."