Father’s Day is coming up, but the excitement of the summer season and coronavirus restrictions being lifted may distract from the holiday. Here are some ideas that can help put a smile on your dad’s face.

Bake for him

No celebration is complete without something sweet. A homemade cake can be personalized with your dad’s favorite flavors and colors, and you can decorate it with his favorite toppings.

Cupcakes can easily be shared with the whole family, and cookies can let him hide a few for himself — which we’ll let slide, since it’s his day. Baking can also cater to fruit fanatics if you decide to make cherry pie, apple tart or banana bread.

Bring him breakfast in bed

Breakfast in bed is a classic birthday or holiday gesture. He’ll appreciate you getting up early enough to prepare breakfast foods — pancakes, waffles, eggs, fruit medleys — and he won’t even have to lift a finger.

To make it even more personalized, cook up some grilled stickies or anything close if you can’t find them in stores. Bonus points if you can make it look nice on the tray and not spill coffee on yourself.

Make him dinner

Going along with the food theme — take a trip to the grocery store and then to the kitchen to whip up your dad’s favorite home-cooked meal. You may have to do some subtle investigating this week if you don’t already know his ideal dish. And make sure he doesn't have to do any kitchen cleanup on his special day.

Give him Penn State gear

Even if you’re not in State College, Penn State gear is sold all over the internet and in most Pennsylvania department stores. They’re also easy to find in thrift shops. Find “Penn State Dad” merchandise, anything sporting his favorite Penn State athletic teams, tailgate gear or shirts that let him represent your academic college.

This is a great way for him to show off his Penn State pride, because one can never have too many clothes from Happy Valley.

Get him a gift card

Gift cards might be the world’s best gift. Sponsor his post-quarantine haircut or his first outing with friends. Get a card to his favorite restaurant for when social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Search online for some State College gift cards so that next time he visits, you can hit some town favorites together. What more could a father ask for than some quality time with his child?