The Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced adjustments to its online study policy for international college students during the fall 2020 semester, which will prevent some students from living in the United States.

According to a press release from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, SEVP previously made adjustments to the online study policy for the spring and summer 2020 semesters.

Through these adjustments, "F" and "M" students were permitted to take more online classes than would typically be allowed so that they could maintain F-1 and M-1 non-immigrant status during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, however, students attending universities and colleges that are operating completely online will not be permitted to take a full online course load and remain in the United States.

Because of this, the United States Department of State will not issue visas to students this applies to, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will prevent them from entering the country.

The release stated that students who are currently in the U.S. and enrolled in these types of programs should make arrangements to leave the country or “take other measures” — including transferring to a school with in-person instruction — in order to remain in lawful status.

If students do not adhere to these new regulations, the release said they may face “immigration consequences,” such as removal proceedings.

Additionally, the policy changes will require students attending schools that have adopted a “hybrid model” — a mixture of online and in-person instruction — will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online.

This, however, only applies to schools that are SEVP certified through the Form I-20 “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status.” According to the release, this would ensure to SEVP that the program is only partially online, the student is taking some in-person courses, and the student is taking the minimum number of online classes required to make regular progress in their program.

With this policy change, the designated school officials of each university in the country must issue new Forms I-20 to international students who wish to study in the U.S. in fall 2020 and indicate that their international students meet the above requirements in the Form I-20 remark’s field.

Schools will also be required to update and reissue these Forms I-20 by Aug. 4. The release added schools should prioritize students who require new visas and are currently outside of the country when going about the process.

The release said that these exemptions will not apply to F-1 students in English language training programs or M-1 students, who are not allowed to take any online courses according to other previously determined regulations.

Any students attending schools operating under typical, in-person instruction are to follow existing federal regulations, according to the release.

F and M students who are already in the country will be able to remain in active status with SEVIS if they make typical progress in their program or if they are engaged in approved practical training — either as part of a program of study or following the completion of a program of study.

Students enrolled in schools that are only offering online instruction can keep their active status in SEVIS if they are taking online courses and are able to meet the regular course of study requirements or reduced course of study requirements.

According to the release, only students enrolled at a school that is only offering online instruction will be permitted to engage in remote learning from their home country. In order to allow for this, DSOs are instructed to annotate this situation on the student’s record.

Schools offering only online classes or not reopening in the fall must complete an operational change plan and submit it no later than Wednesday, July 15.

According to the release, certified schools that will not be completely online but are set to reopen in the fall using solely in-person class, delayed or shortened sessions, or a hybrid plan must update their operational plans by Aug. 1.

In doing so, the school must also specify which instruction option they are pursuing in the fall 2020 semester.