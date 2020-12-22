Year in Review | The Black Lives Matter movement’s impact

From 2013 to 2020, Black Lives Matter has grown from a grassroots effort to a massive international socio-political movement.

Founded by three Black women — Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi — in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in Trayvon Martin’s death, the movement’s mission is to dismantle systems of white supremacy and advocate for the lives of all members of the Black community, according to its website.

DeAndre Malcolm, public relations chair for Penn State’s chapter of the NAACP and Black Caucus, said the movement garnered more attention and support over the years because of the examples of racial injustice and police violence against Black people within the United States and globally.

“[Trayvon Martin’s death] wasn’t even the first injustice experienced by the Black community,” Malcolm (junior-public relations) said. “It was just the breaking point.”

Monet Smith, political action chair for Penn State’s Black Caucus, said many people were astonished when there was no indictment for Martin’s death.

“To have such injustice like that occur, caused a lot of uproar,” Smith (junior-criminology) said.

This summer, the death of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck — led to mass outrage and frustration. His encounter with police and resulting death was recorded by passersby, which was shared on social media and news outlets.

Around the same time, the death of Breonna Taylor — a Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her home in March — was being widely discussed as well.

“Every instance where a Black person is killed brings attention to the movement,” Malcolm said. “It’s unfortunate to say, [but] everytime there’s a George Floyd or Breonna Taylor we come together as a community and have our voices be heard.”

Smith said what made this summer different than any other for the Black Lives Matter movement is that the coronavirus pandemic created an environment where most people had no choice but to listen and get involved.

“Now is different than before because there aren’t that many excuses. You can't say “I would go to this protest, but I have work” or [you] didn’t know what was happening because it’s all over the news,” Smith said. “Video and social media makes things so accessible and [allows people to become more engaged and aware].”

Smith said a big portion of the protests happened during “the peak of quarantine,” when people had time to be present on social media.

Malcolm stressed the severity of police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. by stating that even in a pandemic, millions felt the need to protest the racism and violence their community is experiencing.

“In the COVID-19 pandemic and [ongoing] pandemic of racism, the Black community — which is already facing health disparities — risked our lives and felt the need to go out and protest because the injustice is ridiculous,” Malcolm said.

Smith said what also makes things frustrating for her is that the Black Lives Matter movement has become a partisan issue.

“[People] are looking at a video and seeing murder. Regardless of what your political [affiliation] is, you should have basic human empathy to say right is right and that’s wrong. You cannot deny basic humanity and morality. [Black Lives Matter] is a basic call to morals,” Smith said.

Smith believes Black Lives Matter is just a modern day civil rights movement with a different title.

“[All we are saying] is that society isn’t just, and society acts in a way in which minority lives and people of color do not matter, which is essentially the same thing they were saying then,” Smith said.

Social media was one of the main ways the social movement gained more traction. Starting as a hashtag, many used #BlackLivesMatter to organize protests, share incidents of police violence and offer support for the movement.

However, when mainstream news channels highlight institutional racism and instances of police violence, the Black Lives Matter movement thrusts back into the spotlight.

Malcolm said videos of Black people being killed by police officers and videos of protests being shared on social media have changed people’s perspectives about the movement.

“It makes them pay attention and ask, ‘Why is this happening?’ It makes them listen,” Malcolm said. “It’s laughable, but why weren’t they listening before? Why did it have to get to this point for them to listen?”

Malcolm and Smith said people are frustrated after demanding systemic change and not seeing it, which is why the movement has continued.

“Black people are being heard, but not being listened to,” Malcolm said. “Institutions are continuing to do performative actions like [hanging] posters and [Instagram] hashtags, but not real action or implementing policy to dismantle the oppressive racist systems

Smith said people are going to continue to demand and fight for justice until they receive it.

“Society is in such a different headspace than it was before,” Smith said. “We have to get out of this norm [of racial injustice and oppression].”

Rhoda Nanre Nafziger, co-leader of the 3/20 Coalition — an advocacy group created after the death of Osaze Osagie in State College — said “movements come in waves.”

“[The Black Lives Matter movement] didn't catch on until 2014 in Ferguson. In this current iteration in 2020, we are [witnessing] some of the largest protests in U.S. history,” Nafziger said. “It's a combination of people being home because of COVID-19 and the accessibility of video. Black people are [murdered] all the time by police. The murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor got people talking. It’s become a global movement.”

Nafziger said the coalition seeks to gain justice for Osagie — a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was fatally shot by a State College police officer serving a mental health warrant in March 2019, after the officer unsuccessfully deployed a Taser on him — and to ensure that it never happens again.

The 3/20 Coalition addresses intersectional issues within the Black Lives Matter movement, ensuring that Black women, the mentally and physically disabled, and LGBTQ individuals’ experiences are heard, she said.

“We see ourselves as part of the larger Black Lives Matter movement,” Nafziger said. “And we see the systemic injustices [endured by] Black men and women.”

Nafziger also said there is power in protests. She said Black Lives Matter protests over Floyd’s death were some of the largest ever in State College, with over 1,000 attendees.

She believes this is a “significant” moment in history, because universities and companies are starting to listen and take action in ways they never have before.

“[These protests] helped the 3/20 Coalition,” Nafziger said. “The State College Borough Council passed a resolution approving eight out 10 of our demands in a matter of days, whereas we had been advocating and protesting for months.”

Nafziger said a primary reason these protests continue to occur is because the police and justice systems are not held accountable for violence against their own Black and brown citizens.

“If we continue to see police can kill with impunity, Black lives will continue to not matter,” she said.

The New York Times reported that half a million people attended protests on June 6 in almost 550 places across the United States in a single day. Many of these protests continued for over a month.

“Many could argue that [the Black Lives Matter movement] is one of the biggest civil rights movements ever,” Smith said.

Nafziger and Malcolm said the movement has been perceived as controversial by some people because it challenges power dynamics in America and makes people uncomfortable.

“I think any movement to restore the dignity and humanity of Black people is seen as controversial,” Nafziger said.

Malcolm said people see the movement as “divisive.”

“If Black lives begin to matter, then white lives won’t contain that power, and I think some people don’t want to relinquish the power they have over society,” Malcolm said. “Black Lives Matter is so much more than a flyer or banner you see in the HUB — it's life or death for many people. And I think because many people don’t live it, they don’t understand, and it’s hard to unlearn what they’ve been taught since they were born.”

Malcolm believes that certain comments made by President Donald Trump have not helped with the public’s perception of the movement.

“Statements the president has made imply that Black people don't matter,” Malcolm said. “His rhetoric kind of goes against everything BLM stands for. He called [Black Lives Matter] protesters ‘thugs’ and white nationalists ‘good people.’

“We’re just trying to get ahead in life and they see us as a threat.”

Smith said any other president would listen and try to work with large advocacy groups that have been making so much noise, but she feels as though Trump has not.

“When MLK had all of those people behind him, he was able to gain the president’s attention and go and speak with the president at the time,” Smith said. “The president was able to say OK, he has such a strong base — let’s listen and maybe it’s time for change.’ That’s how democracy works.”

Malcolm echoed the role politicians have in making substantial change.

“It's in the hands of legislators to listen to us and make sure that they advocate for all marginalized individuals,” Malcolm said. “We’re just asking for Black lives to matter.”