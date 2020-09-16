U.S. News released its rankings of best national universities, with Penn State at number 63.

Also tied at 63 was Rutgers University and the University of Connecticut.

In rankings for public universities, Penn State came in at number 23.

Penn State trails in the rankings to Big Ten schools such as University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin, University of Illinois, Ohio State University, Purdue University and the University of Maryland.

Schools considered in the rankings offer undergraduate majors and master’s and doctoral programs. U.S. News said its latest rankings assessed 1,452 schools on 17 "measures of academic quality," according to its website.