United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released new orders Wednesday that will require universities receiving federal money, which includes Penn State, to change rules and regulations regarding sexual assault and harassment.

The new rules will bar universities from using a single official — in the case of Penn State, a single investigator typically from its Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response — from judging allegations and evidence themselves. It will instead create a process in which the accused has the right to a live hearing and the ability to cross-examine accusers.

It will also give universities a choice between requiring a "preponderance of evidence" — the current standard listed on Penn State's OSMPR's website — or "clear and convincing evidence" to determine whether there has been a Code of Conduct violation.

Lisa Powers, Penn State's senior director of news and media relations, said Penn State is "taking time to carefully and thoroughly review the new regulations and assess their potential impact on current University policies and procedures" and that Penn State will be delaying implementing "complex regulations" until the coronavirus has passed and campuses have returned to normal operations.

According to AP News, the measure — which DeVos has been trying to pass since late last year — has faced backlash from some education groups and Democrats, who say the policy should be delayed and shows "poor judgment."

The U.S. Department of Education wrote in a press release that the new regulation "holds schools accountable for failure to respond equitably and promptly to sexual misconduct incidents and ensures a more reliable adjudication process that is fair to all students."

The change comes in response to an observed 375% increase in the number of sexual assault cases closed by the Office for Civil Rights in the past three years compared to the prior eight, according to the release.

