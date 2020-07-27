Recently, when I refresh my timeline, I’ve noticed Black Lives Matter content slowly diminishing. However, it’s important to remember that this movement is not just a “trend,” and its effects are still being felt nationwide.

It is a human rights issue in which we all play a part. But in order to play that part to the best of our abilities, we need to educate ourselves.

On my journey to educate myself on the movement, I have generated a list of five educational resources encompassing various aspects in which the Black Lives Matter movement is centered.

1. Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement documentary

This is a short documentary on YouTube that explains the origins of Black Lives Matter. It also demonstrates the change in power from Civil Rights Movement leaders to today’s.

I thought this film was especially relevant today, as it showcases the influence and power of social media when starting a movement such as Black Lives Matter.

2. A Timeline of Events That Led to the 2020 ‘Fed Up’-rising

As Michael Harriot writes in this article: “Without the proper context, it is impossible to understand the mushroom cloud of uprisings that are exploding across the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others.”

This timeline begins at the arrival of the first slaves in British colonies in 1619 and ends with the death of George Floyd in 2020. What struck me most about this piece was that the various hate crimes from the 1960s closely reflect the ones occurring today.

3. The systemic racism Black Americans face, explained in 9 charts

Acknowledging systemic racism is integral in accomplishing the goals set out by Black Lives Matter. Systemic racism is the severe embedding of white superiority in various systems of American life, including employment, housing, health care, political power and education.

This article explores various aspects of life in which Black Americans face systemic racism, including police violence, treatment for coronavirus and more.

4. How racist policing took over American cities, explained by a historian

This article analyzes the origins of systemic police racism dating back to the 1920s. Throughout various investigations concerning police violence from different time periods, all came to the same conclusion: “There needs to be accountability for police that need to be charged and booked as criminals when they engage in criminal activity.”

5. Masked Racism: Reflections on the Prison Industrial Complex

According to this article's author, Angela Davis, the prison industrial complex is one that has allowed large corporations, such as IBM, Motorola and Microsoft, to profit from prison labor. This article articulates the dangers of the economics surrounding privatized prisons and its disproportionate effects on communities of color.

The effects of the prison industrial complex on communities of color extend from over policing to established racism in “the economic and ideological structures of U.S. society," according to the article.

