Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen stopped in Centre County on Sunday as part of her campaign tour across Pennsylvania, in a race against time to get her name on ballots in the commonwealth.

For Jorgensen, getting on the general election ballot in all 50 states has proven extremely difficult — especially in Pennsylvania.

According to ballotpedia.org, an independent presidential candidate must get 5,000 signatures by August 3 to be included on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November, while candidates from “qualified parties” need only 2,000. Jorgensen was still in the process of meeting the requirement during the event, which took place in Port Matilda.

Sam Robb, the Jorgensen 2020 campaign coordinator for Pennsylvania, said he finds it “ridiculous” that Democratic and Republican candidates need less signatures to be added to the ballot.

Robb also believes Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus regulations prevented the campaign from petitioning for Jorgensen and getting the necessary 5,000 signatures.

Robb, who was initially vying for the Libertarian Party’s 2020 presidential nomination himself, said he is proud to support the “intelligent and eloquent” Jorgensen since he feels she is the right choice for Pennsylvanians.

“[She will give] Pennsylvanians back the choices they need to have to live their lives the way they want to live them,” Robb said. “That’s what she stands for… you shouldn’t have to go beg the government for permission to live your life the way you want to.”

While Jorgenson spoke to a crowd of supporters at GodSpeed Events and Lodging about issues like healthcare, war, government spending and climate change, she said she wants Americans to simply remember she’s “running for government.”

“Government is too big, too bossy, too noisy, too intrusive and the worst part is that they usually end up hurting the very people they’re trying to help,” Jorgenson said in an interview with The Daily Collegian.

Robb said he feels there are “a couple of really lousy candidates in the fossil parties,” and Jorgensen said she hopes to sway Americans who may dislike both Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“We’re trying to go after the 40 million or so Americans who are already Libertarian-leaning,” Jorgensen said. “There are enough people out there already who agree with us that if we can just get them interested, we can make progress.”

Jorgenson said the Libertarian party draws not only from Republicans and Democrats, but also from “independents or people who have never voted before.”

Jorgenson also said that while she has not faced any difficulties running as a woman, getting on the ballot and working toward being included in the presidential debates has been difficult.

“I can say getting on the debates [is the hardest part] because a lot of people have never even heard of us, or if they’ve heard of us, they’ve got huge misconceptions about what we believe in,” Jorgenson said. “If we can get on the debate stage, we’d have a much more level playing field.”

As a lecturer at Clemson University, Jorgensen said she is also able to resonate with college students on a level other presidential candidates cannot.

“We’ve got college tuition that has just gone through the roof because of government programs,” Jorgensen said. “If we didn’t have the Department of Education and we didn’t have the loan guarantees, then we wouldn’t have college tuition going through the roof.”

She said the book iGen by Jean Twenge points out that college-aged students are naturally more Libertarian-leaning.

“Younger people today believe people should have the right to marry who they want to marry, and if they want to smoke marijuana instead of drinking bourbon, that should be their choice,” Jorgenson said. “They should be able to do what they want for a job and have economic freedom. We have high hopes for that.”

Jorgensen said resonating with younger voters has been easier with the help of her running mate, Spike Cohen.

Cohen is a 38-year-old, retired founder of a web design company, as well as the co-owner of Muddied Waters Media and the host of the podcasts "My Fellow Americans" and "The Muddied Waters of Freedom."

Tim Tierney, the founder and president of Penn State for Jo Jorgensen, said following the event that he is hopeful Centre County will turn out for Jorgensen this November.

“I think there’s a lot of Libertarian yearning in Centre County because we see a lot of big government in Centre County,” Tierney (junior-finance) said. “I think a big proponent of that is the university itself.”

Tierney said he had hoped to host Jorgensen at Penn State during the first week of classes, but due to the upcoming signature deadline, she had to make a stop in Pennsylvania sooner. However, Tierney hopes the Libertarian presidential and vice presidential hopefuls will return to the area to talk about their policies soon.

“Now, I guess it’s our job on the ground to try and spread the world of liberty even further now that we’re hopefully on the ballot,” Tierney said.

