As the presidential election approaches, only one presidential debate remains between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since the second presidential debate was canceled, the next is set to air on Thursday, Oct. 22, moderated by Kristen Welker.

Many students across campus have been taking the time to stay informed about the upcoming election.

Stanley Kwok has watched the debates, and said the Sept. 29 event didn’t help him decide who he will vote for, as “there was a lot of yelling.”

“... [The debates are] starting to not become as effective, mostly because a lot of them are starting to tell the half truth and sometimes lie, so no one really has the time to fact check them on everything they say,” Kwok (senior-computer engineering) said.

Madison Montag said news outlets’ coverage of the debates can change the public’s perception of the debates, and can also change the debates’ effectiveness.

“I think it can be [effective], but it depends on what network it's on or who's moderating it,” Montag (junior-journalism) said. “It can be kind of biased toward one side, so the moderator and the viewing network of the debate might affect it.”

However, Juliana Kline thinks the past debates have not been helpful to voters, and have not influenced her choice for president.

“[The debates] are just so hard to watch, and no one agrees with anything [the candidates] say,” Kline (freshman-psychology) said. “They make me stressed and want to turn it off.”

Zareef Khan shared similar thoughts.

“[The debates] are too messy, I don't think each candidate's views are conveyed effectively enough, or clearly and concisely enough to really sway one's opinion,” Khan (sophomore-supply chain) said. “Plus, I feel like when you're watching a debate people go in having pretty strong opinions regardless.”