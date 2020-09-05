Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged universities not to send students home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday, Fauci said shutting down campuses and sending students home is "the worst thing you could do," as it runs the risk of further spreading the disease among families and throughout the country.

"In particular when you're dealing with a university where people come from multiple different locations, you could be seeding the different places with infection," Fauci said.

Instead of sending students home, Fauci recommended that universities who can safely sequester infected students in dorms should continue to do so.

Some of the universities experiencing the biggest spikes include the University of Iowa, where 1,395 students have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the University of Alabama, where 1,899 students have tested positive since classes began Aug. 19.

