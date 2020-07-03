Fourth of July celebrations typically include fireworks and family barbecues, but it may be difficult to participate in such traditional activities as the coronavirus pandemic alters most facets of our daily lives.

Here are five creative ways to safely celebrate the Fourth this year.

Host a virtual gathering

Use your Zoom account to host a “meeting” with your friends and family members.

Blow up some red, white and blue balloons and put on a unique outfit to get them in the holiday spirit. You could even make your Zoom background a firework display.

Put on your own fireworks show

If your residential area allows it, set off your own mini fireworks show. You can even use small sparklers and confetti poppers.

Just make sure you read the instructions first.

Invite your neighbors over for a meal

Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for small social gatherings and invite your neighbors over for a meal.

Provide red, white and blue masks for everyone to wear, and have plenty of hand sanitizer on deck.

Prepare some hotdogs and hamburgers for a classic Fourth of July feast.

Have a pool party

No pool? No problem.

Trek to your local Walmart and purchase an inflatable pool — the bigger the better.

Fill it up and chill out in the summer heat. If you get too comfortable and don’t want to leave, set up a laptop or tablet and watch a livestreamed fireworks show.

Make some popsicles

Another way to celebrate the Fourth is with a summer staple: popsicles.

Find a simple recipe online and share your creations with friends — while social distancing, of course.

To spice things up, make them red, white and blue.