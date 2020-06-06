Biden
Buy Now

Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking at a ceremony honoring 15 Detroit entrepreneurs, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Detroit. The entrepreneurs earned Motor City Match grants to open or expand their business in the city. Biden joined Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan as Motor City Match awards $600,000 in grants to 15 new & growing Detroit businesses.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

Joe Biden has officially claimed the Democratic presidential nomination as of Friday.

The former vice president will go head to head with incumbent President Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

Biden secured the seat after mail-in ballots were counted over a period of several days after the primaries, according to the Associated Press.

Twenty-nine Democrats ran for president during the 2020 election cycle.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags