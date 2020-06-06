Joe Biden has officially claimed the Democratic presidential nomination as of Friday.

The former vice president will go head to head with incumbent President Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

Biden secured the seat after mail-in ballots were counted over a period of several days after the primaries, according to the Associated Press.

Twenty-nine Democrats ran for president during the 2020 election cycle.

