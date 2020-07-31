This November, Pennsylvanians won't have to worry about buying stamps for their mail-in or absentee ballots.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the commonwealth's Department of State will fund postage-paid ballots for voters, according to a Friday press release.

Those eligible may request a mail-in or absentee ballot online, at their county's election office or via mail.

In-person polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3.

RELATED

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 into law in 2019, which gave Pennsylvanians the right to request an absentee ballot without providing an excuse.

Approximately 1.5 million Pennsylvanians cast their votes via mail-in or absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential primary election, according to the release.