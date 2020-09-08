On March 11, Penn State announced classes would be remote until at least April 3 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For most students, the move to online classes meant an extended spring break.

For student reporters, it meant our work was only just beginning.

As a reporter for The Daily Collegian, I truly wasn’t prepared for the way things hit the fan.

After the announcement was made, it was all hands on deck — literally. We began a group chat for everything related to the coronavirus and reporters were churning out stories that night.

Initially, I was so overwhelmed. It was the first real breaking news I had ever covered. One second I was getting my retainers and the next I was frantically contacting professors for their thoughts on the university’s decision.

My first story for the beginning of our coronavirus coverage was done in a matter of two to three hours, just like most other reporters who suddenly had their spring breaks interrupted.

We dedicated every second of every day afterward to reporting on the coronavirus. It didn’t matter if you were an arts reporter, sports reporter or anything in between — everyone was now on the coronavirus beat because that’s what mattered.

Reporters and editors were up nearly all hours of the night putting in work because people relied on our coverage. There was news breaking every second, so we constantly had our eyes glued to our phones for new assignments.

While I could have kicked back and enjoyed my time at home, there was an overwhelming sense of urgency to not slow down. During my short career as a reporter so far, this was the most crucial moment for good, honest journalism.

At the Collegian, our spring staff transitioned immediately into our summer staff after the semester ended. It ended up becoming one of the most successful summers we’ve had in recent years, because of how necessary all of our content was.

A few weeks later, I moved my life from rural Virginia to Pittsburgh to take on an internship with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

I was balancing two media outlets at once, but the audience’s needs were all the same. Every story was vital, no matter how small it may seem to another person.

At the Post-Gazette, I often joked with the other interns that every story we wrote followed a set formula: “How has ‘blank’ changed during the pandemic?” We sat at our desks for eight hour shifts discovering new facets of the community to investigate.

I found myself consuming the intricacies of 5Ks, voter registration and even cannabidiol oil to learn how they were all impacted by the coronavirus. One of the more bizarre stories I wrote was on martial arts studios functioning in the age of the coronavirus — and it was wired across the country.

To an outsider, it all seems random and perhaps unimportant, but for some people these little things are their entire lives. The way these small aspects of life were disrupted by the pandemic matters to them — and for some, martial arts studios are so meaningful that the country was listening for a brief moment.

We weren’t just wasting our time looking for things to do, we were searching for new voices that didn’t have the chance to tell their story yet.

Sure, not everything is breaking news, but that doesn’t make it insignificant. What would happen if we weren’t there to tell the news, to share the stories?

Yet, it’s so much more than ensuring people are informed right now.

People often say that a day old headline is practically useless — and while that’s true for a couple of days, it becomes history after that.

Since the pandemic began in March, I sifted through the Collegian’s archives several times to get an understanding of how landmark the coronavirus shutdown was in Penn State history.

As I was scrolling through all of the headlines and bylines from nearly the past 50 years, it occurred to me that these reporters who passed through the Collegian never realized that I would one day be analyzing every aspect of their articles — especially the small updates that were less than 500 words.

It just doesn’t occur to you while you’re reporting that you’re practically writing history. All you can think about is working as fast as possible, getting the story in on deadline and moving onto the next job.

Over the past few months, I’ve seen photographs I knew would one day belong in history books. When we look back on 2020 — a year of the coronavirus, racial tensions and one of the most inflamed presidential elections in recent history — these are images I know students will be asked to memorize for their AP exams.

Eventually, our stories will become history and people will look back on our articles to understand what life was like in the age of the coronavirus.

Our work will become the most accurate representation of what the pandemic looked like, even the most minute pieces like those on martial arts.

Since March 11, I’ve been working nonstop covering the coronavirus pandemic, and so has every journalist from student news outlets like the Collegian to the national ones such as the New York Times.

One of the many icebreakers I’ve been hit with since this all began is “what is one good thing that’s come out of the pandemic for you?”

Well, I learned that what I do is essential and incredibly worthwhile. And I’ll continue to pull late nights and forfeit my school breaks to help tell the essential stories of a truly unprecedented time.