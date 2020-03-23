The 2020 Democratic presidential primaries are now more than halfway through, as 28 states have already cast their ballots, in addition to two American territories.

The once crowded field of Democratic candidates has filtered its way down to only two remaining hopefuls, as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially suspended her campaign on March 19. The two remaining candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

These two remaining candidates are now left with the task of attracting supporters from their defeated colleagues, which can be a daunting task in a political party that is currently divided.

Rafay Nasir, the president of the College Independents, said he initially supported Andrew Yang before he dropped out. The College Independents is a politically diverse organization that has members from across the political spectrum.

“Now, I am leaning Biden, though I am not an ‘enthusiastic’ supporter. I believe that his policies are most reasonable, have the greatest likelihood of being implemented, and he has the greatest chance at defeating Trump,” Nasir (senior-biology and health policy and administration) said via email.

Nasir went on to explain his view of the primaries being narrowed down to Biden and Sanders.

“I believe that this represents a critical moment in the Democratic Party between center left and far left. Policy wise, many Democrats support Bernie Sanders, but do not think he can win in the general election,” he said. “I tend to agree with this analysis.”

Kelsey Denny, president of the College Democrats, also weighed in on the two drastically different candidates that remain in the hunt for the Democratic nomination.

“Living through this Democratic primary, and serving as president of the College Democrats, was equally as exciting as it was exhausting,” Denny (senior-political science and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies) said via email. “The primary coming down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, two ideologically differing candidates for the same party, is reflective of two sides that I have seen unfold every single day at Penn State. This primary reveals that some of us desire a political revolution, one that dismantles the oppressive structures through Bernie Sanders and the other seeks to largely fix the structures instead of tear them down.”

In the coming months, Democrats across the nation will continue to vote and will decide whether Biden or Sanders will be the candidate that takes on President Donald Trump in the general election.

In total, 1,991 delegates are needed to win the Democratic nomination. Biden currently has 1,142 delegates, while Sanders trails with 824.

Meanwhile, in the Republican primaries, Trump has amassed 1,310 delegates, passing the 1,276 delegate mark needed to win the Republican nomination.

RELATED

How will the coronavirus impact the Pennsylvania primary election? As of Sunday evening, 479 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Pennsylvania — which pr…

Denny chose not to share which candidate she will be voting for, as she believes the members of College Democrats should vote without any influence from her choice.

Denny did, however, share her thoughts on both Biden and Sanders.

“Joe Biden has both the experience in the Senate and the White House, equipping him well for what is probably a significantly challenging learning curve. He knows the ins-and-outs of Washington, which is certainly reassuring,” Denny said. “[However,] he fails to articulate many issues surrounding the lives of black women and has a political history of being taken advantage of by Republicans, while selling out Democrats.”

Nasir shared similar thoughts regarding Biden’s strengths, saying, “Biden definitely has the best chance of beating Trump. He has political experience.”

When sharing her thoughts on Sanders, Denny described him as “a champion of working-class issues.”

“He applies the concept of intersectionality to every policy he believes in and constructs. He has the young people behind him. His flaw lies in his small track record of working successfully with Republicans,” she said.

Regarding the presidential debates that will take place after both the Democratic and Republican nominations, Nasir discussed the debate skills of Trump, Biden and Sanders.

“All candidates are good in their own way. Biden shines in his practicality and logistical approach, especially by citing specific legislation that he would support and specific steps that he would take to achieve results,” Nasir said. “Sanders is quite ideological in his approach, an ideology that many Democrats see eye to eye with. Trump is good at dominating the debate stage in terms of brute force and debate lines that will get attention, though the substance of his policy is weak. Trump specifically is good at using logical fallacies in his favor to prove his point.”

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin on July 13, and either Biden or Sanders will officially receive the nomination then.

Debates between the Democratic candidate and Trump will go on throughout the late summer and early fall, leading up to the general elections in November.

Both the Republican and Democratic Pennsylvania primaries are scheduled to take place on April 28.