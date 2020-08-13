While voting by mail isn’t a new practice, it has recently received heightened attention due to the coronavirus pandemic continuing to disrupt daily life — including the upcoming general election.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his disapproval of voting by mail, claiming it leads to fraud and corruption, according to the New York Times.

However, some Republicans, Democrats and election experts at Penn State disagree.

Dr. Eric Plutzer, a political science professor and the co-editor of Public Opinion Quarterly, said the risks associated with mail-in voting are minimal.

“Historically, there are very few documented cases of compromised ballots by mail in a general election,” Plutzer said via email. “However, the recent primaries — held during the pandemic — show that postal systems can fail to deliver ballots to citizens in a timely fashion.”

One example of this happening was in the New York City Democratic primary, which took place on June 23. Six weeks following the election, votes still hadn’t been completely counted due to the massive increase in mail-in ballots.

Plutzer said there have also been some cases of “harvesting” in which a “political operative” collects ballots from citizens and says they will deliver them to the right place, but doesn’t.

Dr. Michael Berkman, a political science professor and the director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, said that in some ways, mail-in ballots are actually safer than using the electronic voting system because there is a paper record of how somebody voted.

“The concerns about fraud are dramatically overstated,” Berkman said.

Plutzer added that a paper ballot “aids in the integrity of a recount” if necessary. Additionally, mail-in ballots still require identity checks and signature verifications.

Still, Berkman said there are legitimate concerns with the practice, including each state’s level of preparedness to handle the potential increase in mail-in ballots.

“It’s going to take a long time to count those votes, and that lag between Election Day and when the ballots are counted... offers all kinds of potential for trouble,” Berkman said.

Plutzer said many states have tracking systems to allow voters to see the status of their ballots.

“Every state should adopt this procedure, but the sharp increase in mail ballots during this pandemic election may make that difficult for states that have not previously done so,” Plutzer said. “Pennsylvania has a partial tracking system that allows citizens to see when their mail-in ballot application is received, then [when] their ballot is sent to them, and when it has been received and scanned.”

Berkman worries that because the U.S. Postal Service isn’t currently working as well as possible, mail-in ballots might overwhelm the system.

Some states, including Pennsylvania, have decided to pay for their voters’ mail-in ballots. However, because of the pandemic, many states’ budgets are dwindling.

“Many state governments have been pushing for Congress to come up with funding to help them conduct mail-in voting,” Berkman said. “But because the president is so opposed to it, it’s very difficult for them to reach an agreement on that.”

Tor Michaels, the chief of staff for Pennsylvania House Representative Scott Conklin, said the postage-paid ballots prevent what could be perceived as a poll tax if voters had to pay for stamps.

“There is no greater investment in our republic that we live in than our vote,” Michaels said.

Michaels said he wishes President Trump would “lend a helping hand” to states that need to count mail-in ballots.

Centre County commissioners obtained a conference room at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and they are getting extra help to count the ballots, according to Michaels.

“We can be assured that there’s going to be a thorough count and an accurate count here in Centre County,” Michaels said.

Plutzer said there is no reason for any state not to be fully prepared for the increase in ballots given the amount of time they have known about the need for more mail-ins.

“States have been working on this for weeks and have three more months to prepare,” Plutzer said. “They can learn from mistakes made during the primaries and learn from states like Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon and Hawaii that vote entirely by mail.”

Berkman also thinks states will face issues at in-person polling places because election volunteers tend to be older people, who are most at-risk of developing a serious illness as a result of the coronavirus.

Michaels suggests voters take early action to ensure their vote is counted.

“Be on top of it. Be vigilant,” Michaels said. “Order your ballot now, in case there is any glitch. That way, you’re ahead of the game, you’re ahead of the curve. Vote with confidence by mail or in person.”