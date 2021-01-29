Less than one week after the U.S. Congress voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

With the beginning of Biden’s term came a list of promises to the American people. Penn State student Sam Ajah has faith that Biden will be able to accomplish these goals.

Ajah (sophomore-political science) believes the Biden administration will be much more “competent” than the Trump administration in terms of handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“I voted for President Joe Biden, because I liked his coronavirus pandemic plan,” Ajah said. “His proposed stimulus package would help the working class and small businesses, along with state and local governments, and schools stay afloat.”

Ajah is also hoping the Biden administration will address racial disparities in the United States, and said Trump’s response to “racial crises” was to “invalidate the experiences of minorities.”

Student Ashley Bethune believes Trump left the country in a state that may be difficult to recover from.

“It’s going to take [Biden] a bit more time to get to the standards of every other country,” Bethune (senior-general science) said. “He has an uphill battle, but I feel like he’ll be able to handle it.”

Students Dina Castillo and Will Roeshot agree that Biden’s inauguration speech conveyed a much needed message of unity to the American people.

“He said something I always wished a politician would say,” Roeshot (junior-recreation, park, and tourism management) said. “He said people don’t have to be so angry when we disagree.”

Although Roeshot voted for Trump in this year’s election and the 2016 election, he said he is hopeful Biden will represent a political middle ground.

Trump’s last impeachment, which charged him of incitement of insurrection, occurred just one week before his term was set to expire. Castillo (junior-political science and philosophy) believes this was a much necessary response from the House of Representatives.

“We need to come together as Americans, united, holding a leader accountable for his seditious behavior,” Castillo said.

Castillo believes Trump will be remembered as “a catalyst to political violence.”

Ajah believes Trump’s “Save America March” incited the insurrection on Jan. 6.

“[Trump] may think of himself in a very positive manner,” Ajah said, “but he himself ultimately defined his own career by choosing to do the exact opposite of what he thinks he’s doing.”