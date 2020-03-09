Ohio State University has suspended in-person classes until at least March 30 due to the coronavirus, according to an email sent by Ohio State to its students earlier this evening.

Ohio State is the first school in the Big Ten to cancel in-person classes due to the virus.

In the email, Ohio State President Michael Drake said the three presumptive cases of the virus in Ohio were part of the reasoning behind the suspension of face-to-face instruction. All classes are currently being replaced with virtual or online sessions.

The email added students have the option to return to campus to complete these virtual courses, but they are also allowed to stay at their permanent homes if they choose.

The university is still figuring out how to replace other classroom experiences such as labs.

Penn State has not canceled classes due to the virus. There are currently 10 presumptive cases of the virus in Pennsylvania.

For updates on Penn State's response to the spread, click here.

