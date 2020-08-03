The coronavirus pandemic has altered many facets of daily life, from school to work to our social lives — but it will also impact the way many voters cast ballots this November during the general election.

Due to potential crowding at in-person polling places, many states — including Pennsylvania — will allow voters to mail in ballots or request absentee ballots without providing an excuse.

Here's a guide to learning what's different about this year's election, how to register to vote and how to research candidates.

RELATED

How local officials hope to keep Penn State students from spreading the coronavirus On the weekend of what would have been the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, Penn S…

How to register to vote

Pennsylvania’s deadline to register to vote in the November 3 election is October 19.

U.S. citizens over the age of 18 — or who will turn 18 by the date of the election — may register to vote unless they are a convicted felon confined in a penal institution or alternative correctional facility. Those who have violated the Pennsylvania Election Code within the last four years also cannot vote, according to votespa.com.

Pretrial detainees who will be released from a penal institution by Election Day, are currently on probation or are under house arrest may vote.

To register to vote, use a phone or computer to navigate to vote.gov and follow the instructions provided.

The site will redirect users to the elections websites for their respective states, and there will be a registration application on each page.

Information from a driver's license or other form of identification will likely be needed.

Pennsylvanians may also register to vote by downloading and completing the voter registration form on the commonwealth’s elections website, then mailing it in or taking it to their local elections office.

Visiting local voter registration offices and completing the necessary forms in person is also an option.

Out-of-state students may register to vote in either their home state or their school’s state. A Penn State student from New Jersey, for example, may register to vote in one of the two states, but not both.

Pennsylvania’s application requires applicants to register with one of four political parties if they wish to vote in primary elections. However, applicants may select “none/no affiliation” or “other” if they only wish to vote in general elections.

Pennsylvania requires applicants to live in the commonwealth for at least 30 days prior to the election in which they plan to vote.

RELATED

How to request a mail-in or absentee ballot

For those who don’t want to vote in person this fall, requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot is another option, both of which will be delivered to an individual's address in postage-paid envelopes.

Because Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 into law in 2019, Pennsylvanians don’t need to provide a reason for requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Pennsylvania’s ballot request application must be received by 5 p.m. on October 27. If the application is postmarked before the deadline but does not arrive on time, it will not be counted.

The completed ballot must be received in the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In other states, there are different rules for voting amid the pandemic, which can be found on each respective state's elections website.

RELATED

How to research candidates

Republican incumbent and presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are the two candidates whose names will appear on all 50 states’ ballots this November.

While other candidates from third parties are technically running, their names won’t appear on some state ballots because they didn’t meet those states' ballot requirements.

But before heading to the polls, sending a mail-in ballot or completing an absentee ballot, research the candidates by visiting their websites, reading articles from credible news sources and talking to friends or family members who are politically active.

By taking these steps, voters may have a more clear understanding of who each candidate is and what they stand for come November 3.