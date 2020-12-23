Starting the year off with a Senate trial for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and coming to a close with surging coronavirus cases and a new president-elect, 2020 has not fallen short in posing international, political and health crises.

The United States has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in the world, as over 316,000 people have died and more than 17 million have contracted the disease since Jan. 21.

The release of journalist Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” in September included Trump’s own admission he had been intentionally playing down the severity of the coronavirus.

From comparing the new virus strand to the common flu and claiming that a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 85% of mask wearers get diagnosed with the coronavirus, Trump has also spread misinformation about the disease.

Mary Elizabeth Stuckey, a professor of communication arts and sciences at Penn State, specializes in presidential rhetoric and political communication. She said Trump’s false claims were part of a common tendency for presidents to handle situations outside of their control by denying the reality with which the country is faced.

Stuckey said effective crisis communication requires transparency to ensure the general public has an accurate sense of awareness and knows how to approach events like a global pandemic.

She said Trump’s failure to carefully take the position of a role model and his lack of transparency on the coronavirus issue were key mistakes.

“I would call his communication on COVID a failure,” she said.

Some sources have reported the voter turnout rate this year was the highest it has been in living memory, and that President-elect Joe Biden secured more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history.

As both of the major presidential candidates of the 2020 election would have been the oldest presidents to be elected, Kevin Munger, assistant professor of political science and social data analytics at Penn State, said “naive” arguments that voters preferred candidates closer to their age were now false.

Munger is writing a book about generational conflict in American politics. He said there was a consistent age-partisanship relationship that hadn’t been observed for decades.

Following the death of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer — in May, international demonstrations and protests calling for racial justice also ensued.

In a general sense, Munger said individuals who tend to participate in protests — as in cases of the Black Lives Matter protests that reignited in the aftermath of Floyd’s death — tend to be younger.

He described the partisanship present in American politics today as a “coincidence” involving the disproportionately large and economically powerful Baby Boomer generation and younger generations.

The Baby Boomer generation’s lingering control of traditional political and economic institutions, Munger said, has led younger people to seek out alternative, online spaces for communication.

Trump’s decision to issue an executive order to ban the short video-sharing app TikTok in August over concerns about data security and privacy is one example of how young people have used social media platforms to affect real world spaces.

After Trump tweeted that nearly one million people would attend his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it was discovered that a TikTok-led effort encouraged people to register for tickets and not attend the rally.

On these social media spaces, Munger also said he began to see younger people use their specific age group as a relevant identifier.

Though Munger said these spaces were designed “for and by young, tech savvy people,” part of Trump’s success among his conservative base has been his effective use of Twitter and other virtual platforms.

The current president has been criticized since the beginning of his term for use of Twitter. On the platform, Trump has made various unproven claims linking voter fraud and mail-in voting months before the elections took place and insisting that he won the election.

...AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Recalling the 2000 contested election, Stuckey said Trump’s insistence that voter fraud took place during the 2020 election would fall on deaf ears after the inaugural oath.

“Donald Trump will have some people who continue to believe him or people who say they continue to believe him,” Stuckey said. “After Jan. 20, it's gonna be really hard to argue that Joe Biden isn't president, because he will be president.”

3/20 Coalition Secretary Melanie Morrison also said the use of social media played an important role in making the implications of Floyd’s death recognizable throughout the country.

In State College, the 3/20 Coalition led numerous protests to demand justice in the case of 29-year-old Osaze Osagie and long-lasting shifts in borough policing.

In March 2019, Osagie, a Black State College resident, was fatally shot by a State College Police Department officer serving a mental health warrant with two other officers. Osagie had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and displayed suicidal tendencies in text messages sent to his father.

According to a Centre County district attorney’s report, Osagie ran toward the officers with a knife before the officers unsuccessfully deployed a Taser and fatally shot him outside of his apartment on Old Boalsburg Road.

Though Floyd’s death took place more than a year after Osagie’s, Morrison said it played a pivotal role for the organization and sparked higher turnout at its demonstrations.

Morrison said Floyd’s death was a “wake-up call” to strengthen the 3/20 Coalition’s efforts to make the organization’s demands known and affect long-lasting changes throughout the community.

Some of the organization’s defining moments took place throughout the summer, as large numbers of protestors gathered in downtown State College.

However, Morrison said there was a “natural falling back” in the number of protestors who came out to march alongside the organization over the last several months.

“We’ve never been delusional about that,” Morrison said. “In that moment, we were grateful and we understood the significance of that. But we didn't think that those thousand people would come out with us every time or be there when we go into the municipal building to give our demands.”

The State College Borough Council did respond to some of the organization’s movement, unanimously passing a “Resolution in Response to and in Solidarity with Those Demanding Racial Justice, Equity and Action,” in June.

The resolution, written by Deanna Behring and former council member Dan Murphy, included plans to establish a civilian oversight board by Aug.1 and reallocate funds away from the SCPD toward programs benefiting public well-being.

The council’s promises, Morrison said, have still not come to fruition.

“This isn't some kind of selfish thing on anybody's part,” Morrison said. “It's the community that wins, and we want the civilian oversight board to have the power to hold police accountable.”

She added that the coalition was not interested in measures that would exist to “meet a metric,” and ignore the root of the organization’s demands.

On the national judicial scale, however, the conversation has shifted to include more conservative voices.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the nation’s highest court only a week before Election Day on Nov. 3 following the death of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

Despite Trump facing criticism for electing a Supreme Court nominee so close to the election and for her views on abortion rights, she will serve a lifelong term. The court currently has a 6-3 majority of Republican appointees.

“I think there is going to be this real, serious tension,” Munger said, “where it feels to younger people like the world is one way, and to older people it will feel like the world is a different way.”