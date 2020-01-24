Since the beginning of the New Year, the United States has been the focus of many headlines for President Donald Trump’s decision to launch missiles targeting an Iranian airbase.

Counteracts have ensued since the killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, and some of Penn State’s student-run political groups have been vocal about how the conflicts could impact the 2020 presidential election.

Administrative Vice President of Penn State’s College Democrats Jacob Klipstein said members of the organization, including him, hope that the recent conflicts with Iran will impact the elections to vote a president into office who is anti-war.

“We feel as if this attack was not a step to make Americans safer, but an attack on a foreign power which put our troops and millions of civilians in the Middle East in danger,” Klipstein (junior-political science, history and Jewish studies) said via email. “It was a reckless decision by a president who has been ruining America’s place in the world. This was another in a long list of decisions that put Americans at risk worldwide, but by far the most dangerous.”

The Penn State College Democrats have voiced that they are against war in Iran since the airstrikes occurred earlier this month. Additionally, the group hopes to see progress amongst democratic candidates to push for diplomacy and peace.

“We can’t afford, in money or in lives, to repeat the foreign policy disasters of the past 60 years,” Klipstein said. “We believe all the Democratic candidates running in 2020 will put us on the right path to a government which is less quick to pull the trigger and will value both our troops and civilian lives across the world. War has a cost, and those making the decisions are rarely the ones who see that first hand.”

President of Penn State’s chapter of Turning Point USA Sean Semanko said he thinks that the Iran missile strike will only have a positive impact on Trump’s reelection bid in 2020.

“I'd encourage all the presidential hopefuls to keep discussing the Iran situation, because it only helps Trump win 2020 in a landslide,” Semanko said via email. “The Democrats look insane when they cry WWIII like Chicken Little. A terrorist is dead and the Democrats look outraged. It's a really bad look.”

Semanko said the strike could work to help Trump’s reelection campaign, potentially leading to peace talks and the pulling of troops out of the Middle East.

“I think this strike has more long-term implications than we realize yet,” Semanko said. “Americans should remember when voting that Trump is willing to make the hard decisions to keep America strong and safe. Trump is a strong believer in peace through strength. If an American is killed, Trump will punch back 10 times harder to prevent more American deaths and further provocations.”

Penn State’s College Independents President Rafay Nasir said that viewpoints among club members vary — however, he said he feels Trump benefited politically with the Iran missile strike.

“I do not think that this was the optimal decision in terms of foreign policy or that this was a necessary action at the current moment. However, the end result, especially with the Iran shooting down a passenger jet, has been an overall win for the United States and a political win for Donald Trump,” Nasir (junior-biology and health policy and administration) said via email.

Nasir said he thinks Trump’s actions, whether seen by voters as positive or not, should influence voter opinion.

“Most voters do not want another endless war in the Middle East,” Nasir said. “I also believe that with the country’s current focus on domestic issues, it is difficult for a warmongering candidate to secure office when voters are looking to allocate our tax dollars in alternatives aside from military, such as healthcare or a universal basic income.”

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of the Collegian’s Board of Directors.