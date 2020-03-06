Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf confirmed Friday that there are two cases of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, in the state, according to a news release from his office.

The two individuals infected are both adults.

One lives in Delaware County and recently traveled to a U.S. area affected by the disease.

The other lives in Wayne County and recently traveled to a country affected by the disease.

Both individuals are isolated in their homes.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a live-streamed press conference that no further details will be released at this time in order to protect the privacy of the affected individuals.

Currently, there are approximately 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally and more than 3,300 deaths, according to the release.

In the U.S. there are approximately confirmed 233 cases and 12 deaths.