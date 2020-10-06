While currently on the other side of the country, some Penn State students have been affected by the large wildfires blazing throughout their homes on the West Coast, especially in California.

Typically, “fire season” in California is considered to range from May through October, with September and October classified as the most vulnerable months due to the seasonal dryness and winds in autumn on the West Coast.

Many experts, however, believe the fire season is slowly extending to span year-round as a new normal, with a beginning as early as January and an end as late as December.

“Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” Katie Cardella said. “It’s horrible to see everything burnt down.”

Cardella’s (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) home in Orange County in southern California is just 45 minutes away from the most recent wildfire in California, the Bobcat Fire.

Firefighters expect the Bobcat Fire, which began Sept. 6, to be at full containment by Oct. 30, but it continues to threaten to destroy more homes until that date.

Cardella explained that her dad lives closest to the mountain where the fire was, and her aunt also lives in the area affected.

“My aunt lives in Sierra Madre, which backs up right against [the fire],” Cardella said. “They were very worried they would have to be evacuated.”

Cardella’s aunt, if evacuated, would have to evacuate all of the animals she owns, which include three goats, five chickens, a hare and two dogs.

“They are fine and okay, but they were on edge when it was happening,” Cardella said. “The local church was filled with law enforcement or people from the fire department [who were] using it as a base to communicate.”

She said that wildfires are “very common” in California because of the dryness, and residents are used to them.

“The fires just pick up easily, and it spreads very fast,” Cardella said. “I’m honestly used to it; the people who are more afraid are those who live more inland… they probably worry, but they don’t live in fear. It’s more like this can happen, and we have to know how to respond.”

Cardella said though the wildfires are common, people have been posting pictures of deer in the Facebook group from her hometown, which she said aren’t common “at all” in California.

“[The deer are] trying to escape the fires, and they don’t have a home,” Cardella said. “Theirs is being destroyed.”

Cardella would like to do more to help, but she said it’s hard while across the country at Penn State.

“It’s hard that I can’t do anything because I’m… across the country,” Cardella said. “I can donate, but I wish I could go help physically.”

She commended the firemen and women for working so hard and said “it’s been good to see” everyone coming together in her community even though she is far away.

Fernando Munoz grew up in San Bernardino County in California and said climate change is another factor in wildfires’ frequency and spread.

“It’s a common phenomenon, [but] you’re hearing more about it when it impacts real communities,” Munoz (senior-international politics) said. “It’s impacted a lot of people, but with COVID, it’s probably been less damaging because people are indoors.”

Munoz said the seasonal Santa Ana winds are a contributing factor to the wildfires.

“You have these high power winds culminating with high temperatures,” Munoz said. “Wildfires have been second only to earthquakes in terms of fear factor; fires are more common, but always outside of communities.”

Munoz explained that the wildfires are starting to impact communities because of the increased urban spread in California of people “trying to find affordable housing.”

“There’s been a lot of struggle between fire associations and developers who just want to make their money,” Munoz said. “Fires are impacting places that were never supposed to be built upon.”

He said the land being developed experiences seasonal burns, contributing to the affordability for new homeowners.

“Nature will always reclaim their land,” Munoz said. “It’s about better management of properties and housing; if you build high you have earthquakes, and if you build far you have fires.”

Munoz said though the wildfires haven’t affected him personally because he lives more inland in the center of the valley, his friends and family who have houses, ranches or farms in old parts of California have had close calls.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration issued a warning to Pennsylvania residents in mid-September for hunting and other outdoor activities in the dry weather.

The wildfires have affected Pennsylvania in other ways, too, with rumors that the smoke from the fires, blown from the west, could be seen in the sky on the east coast.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, the sky was “milky” from wildfire smoke on Sept. 14.

Chris Forest, a professor of climate dynamics in the department of meteorology and atmospheric sciences and geosciences at Penn State, spoke about the wildfires and how the smoke can travel long distances.

“Because of the significant number of [wildfires], the smoke has been getting up into the atmosphere in that area,” Forest said. “With the prevailing winds in the upper atmosphere of 10 km and higher, smoke gets pulled into the jet stream north along the Pacific [Ocean] in a clockwise pattern and gets drawn into the middle of the continent.”

Forest said the Santa Ana winds coming down from the mountains are getting stronger on the West Coast and are “fanning the flames” of the fires, making them more severe. He said climate change contributes to the stronger winds and increased dryness contributes to the severity of the fires.

In the State College area, the air quality “wasn’t affected enough to make a big difference” by the smoke in the atmosphere from the wildfires, according to Forest.

“We saw a dimming of the sun [and] had some beautiful sunsets a few weeks ago,” Forest said. “I don’t think the concentrations [of smoke] were significant down here at the surface; it affected sunlight [by clouding] the color of the sun.”

Forest also spoke about the air quality specifically in California.

“People would have masks on, and they would get dark and black because of the [soot],” Forest said. “The air quality of the surface was just horrible [in California].”

He explained that his friends who live in San Francisco or Sacramento didn’t have as much soot as other areas.

Forest reiterated that he believes the severity of the fires is directly related to climate change.

“Extreme dry, extreme heat and extreme wind are three major issues that affect these wildfires,” Forest said. “The region of the west has been undergoing drying because of drought conditions, and there’s not as much moisture in the soil because of the lower levels of snow pack, which is directly related to climate change in that area.”

Forest believes that there are “management practices” that can help alleviate the severity of the wildfires.

“Climate is not the cause,” Forest said. “Climate is the multiplier effect; it makes [the wildfires more] severe than they would be otherwise.”