Richard Trumka, president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and a Penn State alumnus, has died at the age of 72.

According to Politico, the cause of death is uncertain and it is believed to have occurred Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Trumka graduated from Penn State in 1971 with a degree from the Smeal College of Business before moving on to get his juries doctor from Villanova University in 1974, according to a 2016 release from Penn State News.

Trumka served on Penn State's Board of Trustees from 1983-1995. The Board presented him with a distinguished alumni award in 2010.

Throughout his career, Trumka served as a legal worker for United Mine Workers of America, holding this and other positions with UMWA until he became its youngest president in history at the age of 33.

Trumka was then secretary-treasurer of AFL-CIO for many years before his election as president in 2009. He has served in the role until his death.