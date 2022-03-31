At 1:56 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning set to last until 3 p.m.

According to the alert, The National Weather Service in State College has issued a warning for Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania, Southern Centre County in central Pennsylvania and North central Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania.

Radars indicated winds of up to 60 mph, according to the alert. Damage to “roofs, siding, and trees” can be expected.

The warning includes areas between the Milesburg and Lamar exits, specifically from mile markers 159 to 166, and this includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 50 to 85, according to the alert.

