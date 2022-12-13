The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of central Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, and will stay in effect from Wednesday night until Friday morning, according to the NWS.

Current predictions claim that snow and sleet accumulation can range from 1-2 inches in the more southern region of central Pennsylvania and 6-8 inches closer to the New York border, according to the NWS.

The NWS also reports that roads can get slick from the snow pack under these conditions, and that power outages and tree damage is possible at this time.

The last alert issued for a winter storm watch was at 10:32 a.m. on the NWS Twitter page. More updates can be found at the NWS website linked here.

