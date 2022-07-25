The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 a.m. Monday for the State College area.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph at 7:59 a.m., the NWS State College said.

Locals can expect damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the NWS State College, and there will be 60 mph wind gusts, as well as "penny size hail." Additionally, flash flooding may occur.

The NWS State College said for protection, locals should relocate to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

