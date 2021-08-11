The National Weather Service in State College has issued a heat advisory for the area beginning at noon Thursday.

Heat index values are estimated to go up to 104 degrees, and the NWS advised drinking plenty of fluids and to try and refrain from being in the sun.

It also recommended staying in rooms with air conditioning and rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities for the early morning or later evening.

The advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the heat advisory was for Wednesday. That is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

