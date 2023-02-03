For many, the adage “shoot for the moon” is often a hyperbolic statement, but some Penn State students got a chance to do just that.

During the fall semester, students in the Penn State class SOILS 71: Environmental Sustainability joined groups across the nation participating in NASA’s Plant the Moon Challenge.

In NASA’s challenge, students are tasked with experimenting on manufactured lunar regolith to create something that can sustain plant growth with the least amount of change.

According to NASA, lunar regolith is “unconsolidated debris” covering the surface of the moon.

Some students in the course said the project had an impact on them, leading to the possibility of adding a similar challenge to the curriculum, according to the professor of the course Estelle Couradeau.

“It’s not able to sustain plant growth as it is because there’s no nutrients in there — it’s not actually a soil,” Couradeau said. “That’s why I thought it would be interesting for my students to think about how to transform this regolith into something that would sustain plant growth.”

Couradeau said students were tasked with designing their own experiments, including what amendments to make to the regolith and what types of plants they were going to grow, to learn sustainable practices and how to manage soil health.

“I always ask my students at the beginning of the class why they are taking this class, and almost all of them say it’s because they need the science credit for their [undergraduate degree],” Couradeau said. “I asked them again at the end, and many of them said that they got a lot more than the credit out of the experience.”

Couradeau said one of the key parts of why the project worked so well to engage the class was how conducive it was to other forms of hands-on learning, such as field trips and witnessing how Penn State’s own sustainability programs worked. She said this had a large impact on how the students designed their experiments.

“I’m planning to use this experiment again for this class next semester and probably for however long I continue to teach this class,” Couradeau said. “It was very successful and very engaging, and it gave them more than just sustainability. It gave them scientific literacy.”

For Faith Warehime, she said she didn’t intend on taking environmental classes, but this course changed that.

“I’m intending to major in marketing, but after taking the class, I was so interested in the environment that I’m actually taking two more environmental science classes that I wasn’t planning on taking,” Warehime (freshman-marketing) said.

Warehime said every week she looked forward to the classes when they would check up on their experiments, noting that her group’s time interacting with the plants in the greenhouse was “incredibly engaging” and helpful in their learning.

“It definitely sparked my interest in environmental goals and understanding how plants and soils are used in our society, so it’s really good to hear that students may get to do this again,” Warehime said.

Another student in the class, Anne Clouse, said the project was a great mix of creativity, soil science and leadership experience. She said one of the more effective learning aspects of the project was figuring out exactly how to make their experiment work the most efficiently.

“Knowing from the beginning that we would have to implement our soil knowledge made me pay close attention during lectures and field trips,” Clouse (sophomore-communications) said. “My notes really helped with both forming the project and answering questions we were asked when we had a panel at the end of the semester.”

Despite her academic interests diverging from environmental classes, Clouse said the project helped develop her interest in sustainability.

“I will be taking the information that I learned through this project with me to act responsibly in terms of food and preserving natural resources.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE