NASA approved a $4 million funding to continue a project led by Penn State astronomers, which impacts the Wide Field Imager instrument on the European Space Agency’s Athena X-ray observatory, according to Penn State News release.

The project began in 2016 with a $5.17 million grant and is led by Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics David Burrows and Research Professor Abe Falcone.

Penn State leads a consortium called the Advanced Telescope for High-Energy Astrophysics, which includes contributions from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and Stanford University.

ATHENA is a program working to address questions surrounding the theme "The Hot and Energetic Universe," according the release.

Penn State astronomers will work closely with the WFI team to minimize background noise and allow it to identify X-ray sources in the instrument, which is scheduled to launch in 2034, the release said.

