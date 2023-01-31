Nalini Krishnankutty, a current member of the State College Borough Council, announced her candidacy Tuesday for another two-year term on the Borough Council, according to a press release.

Krishnankutty is a first-generation immigrant American with a PhD in chemical engineering from Penn State.

She's also the Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Program Manager for Penn State Human Resources.

In the release, Krishnankutty said it has been “meaningful” to serve her community and work with residents and local governments, “to increase equitable access to resources and to strive towards a more inclusive community."

During her time as a council member, Krishnankutty supported the Tenants’ Bill of Rights and worked with Council Member Behring on the resolution condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Krishnankutty said she's "proud" of the Council’s approval of an ordinance regulating Short Term Rentals based on residents’ input," according to the release.

Krishnankutty said her focus will be on zoning to support neighborhoods and affordable housing, improving access to mental health services, environmental and social justice, ensuring a sustainable tax base and facilitating regional and town-gown cooperation.

Krishnankutty said she hopes to use her experiences as a first-generation immigrant, long-time resident, and community leader to be an “effective Council Member.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE